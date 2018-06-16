SALT LAKE CITY — Utah surely spoils its dads, just not as much as several other states.

A new report from Up4 Probiotics identified the Beehive State as the seventh-best state in the country for spoiling dad the most.

The report ranked each state based on Google Trends data to see who was paying attention to dads and searching for information on them the most.

The report measured volume per capita of the search terms “father's day ideas, “father's day gifts,” “father's day gift ideas,” “best father's day gifts,” “what to get for father's day,” “what to buy for father's day” and “best father's day gift ideas.”

Texas topped the country, followed by Georgia, New Jersey, North Dakota and Maryland for the top five.

South Carolina bottomed out at No. 50, joined by New York, Vermont, Montana and West Virginia in the bottom five.

The East Coast dominated many of the top spots, including New Jersey and Maryland at No. 3 and No. 5, respectively. Massachusetts finished at No. 12, Delaware at No. 16 and Connecticut at No. 17.

The Southwest “really loves to celebrate dads,” according to the report. Not only did Utah finish at No. 7, but Colorado ranked No. 10, California came in at No. 11, Arizona ranked No. 13 and Nevada finished at No. 18.

Google Trends shared its own reports about Father’s Day. For example, it shared an image of the top related searches to dad jokes in the U.K. The top search was “best dad jokes” followed by “funny dad jokes.”