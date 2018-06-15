This week, 29-year-old David Nicherie, from Oakland, California, received a kidney donation from a woman he found through a Craigslist ad, KTVU reported.

Nicherie, who had kidney failure, was desperately trying to save his life by posting the ad. According to KTVU, Nicherie was on a 10- to 15-year kidney waitlist.

Luckily for Nicherie, his Craigslist ad reached 29-year-old Jessica Morris, who had made it a New Year’s resolution to donate a kidney in 2018. After seeing the ad and getting in contact with Nicherie, she decided he would be the recipient of her left kidney.

“To be in a position where you have the power to actually help someone be happy and also save someone’s life, then why not do it?” Morris told KTVU. “I feel like more people should.”

After sending emails back and forth, Nicherie and Morris realized they had a lot more in common than they thought: They were both born in 1988 in the same Newport Beach hospital. All the coincidences confirmed Morris’ decision to donate her kidney.

“I just kind of see it as a gift from God,” Nicherie told KTVU. “I couldn’t have planned it better. I couldn’t have written it better myself.”

Read or watch the full story here.