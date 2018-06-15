“Donkey Kong” is back.

Nintendo announced Thursday at the Electronic Entertainment Expo a rerelease of the original arcade version of “Donkey Kong” on the Nintendo Switch’s Arcade Archives series.

The new game will cost $8.99 to download on Nintendo's website or through the Switch's online game store.

According to Kotaku, this is the first time Nintendo has published the original arcade version of the game for download. “Donkey Kong” has been remade and redesigned for several platforms in the past few years.

It's been next to impossible to find the original arcade version anywhere, Mashable reported.

#ArcadeArchives Donkey Kong is the first-ever release of the complete arcade version outside of arcades, and it’s available now on #NintendoSwitch #eShop! https://t.co/vzeeHxnZoZ pic.twitter.com/7YQh3h7JMT — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 14, 2018

As Nintendo explained, the Switch’s rereleased version of the game comes with the Japanese and international versions, giving you two games at once.

“Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, so you can either challenge yourself or get to Lady at the top of the construction site for the first freakin' time,” wrote Mashable's Shannon Connellan. “Players can also compete against each other with their high scores, which is a nice callback to the arcade version.”

Nintendo executive Don James, who introduced the game in a Treehouse Live stream segment, said the company also released the 1981 arcade game “Sky Skipper,” which was never officially released in any capacity, according to The Verge.

The game was tested among players, but scores were so low that it never got a full release. Now, though, players will have a chance to try the game.