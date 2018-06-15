SALT LAKE CITY — Veteran educator and school administrator Sandra V. Buendia has been named executive director of education equity and student services for the Salt Lake City School District.

Buendia's professional career spans 30 years, 18 years as an administrator and 13 as a bilingual/English as a second language educator.

The daughter of Mexican immigrants, Buendia was born and raised in East Los Angeles. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school, earn an undergraduate degree and a doctorate.

Buendia earned her bachelor's degree from the University of California, Santa Cruz, her master's degree from in educational administration and policy studies from California State University, Sacramento. She was awarded her doctorate in educational leadership and policy from the University of Utah.

She previously served as the director of focus schools and alternative language services. She has also been an assistant principal at East High School and principal of Jackson Elementary School, recently renamed Mary W. Jackson Elementary School.