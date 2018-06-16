Recently, I imagined myself rich enough to look out of the floor-to-ceiling windows of a plush mansion on the beach while shaking my head, solemnly, as I whisper to myself, “Biggie and P. Diddy were right, man. Mo money. Mo problems.”

Yep, I would love to be that rich and to have whatever those “problems” might be. I suspect a lot of state governments and school districts would too. I mean, it’s common knowledge that more money is better.

Want a better home? More money.

Better health care? More money.

Better schools in your home state? More money, right?

Wrong. But don’t worry. If you thought more state money meant better schools, you’d be in good company — company that includes the authors of a just-out Education Week study that grades states by how much they spend on schools.

As I read the 2018 Quality Counts report from the venerable news site, I could almost hear the defenders of bureaucracy cheering in the distance: “Yes! Now we can demand more money!”

The report, which is based on 2015 spending figures, dished out F grades to 26 states, including Utah and Florida. But the way it assigned those grades is deeply flawed. It ignores how well students are doing in those states and makes a judgment about school quality based almost exclusively on dollar amounts.

“The leading state receives 100 points for the indicator,” the report says. “Other states earn points in proportion to their performance as benchmarked against the national leader.”

In other words, these grades show how well your state is keeping up with the Joneses. The biggest spenders get A's, and everyone else’s grades are determined by whether they measure up, regardless of how well students are actually learning.

I mention Utah and Florida above, partly because I’ve lived in both of those states, but also because they are two examples of why it’s foolish to assume more spending automatically translates to better student outcomes.

Using 2015 data from the Nation’s Report Card, the gold standard for measuring student performance, you’ll find that despite having the lowest per-student funding, Utah ranks among the top 10 states in fourth-graders reading at or above the proficiency bar.

Florida, another F-rated state according to the report, ranks comfortably in the top 20. Fun fact: Hispanic students in Florida outperformed Hispanic students in every other state that year, despite the Sunshine State’s low funding. I don’t know about you, but I call that efficiency.

Alaska, on the other hand, ranked near the bottom — 42nd of 50 states and the District of Columbia — despite getting the top score for spending in EdWeek’s Quality Counts report.

Money in schools has always been a hot topic, but now it’s glowing bright orange.

Last month, teachers across the country went on strike demanding better pay. Charter schools are increasingly under attack for supposedly sucking the money from traditional schools like a vampire after a blood fast.

Money conversations are critical, but we should be looking at states like Utah and Florida to figure out what they’re doing right, or discussing how to use money to help teachers improve or how to keep high-quality charter schools without guilt-tripping them for the legacy debt the school districts are now struggling to cover.

It’s not about who spends the most, but who spends the smartest. It’s not whose bureaucracy is biggest, but most efficient.

I’m sure we’d all like to be P. Diddy-rich, or, if you’re a government, ballin’ like Qatar, but the bottom line is if you’re spending more money simply for spending’s sake, you’ll most certainly run into “mo problems.”