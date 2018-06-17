Sometimes I find myself thinking about how my last meal was almost a chicken egg roll. I think about how the night was hazy and cold, with the yellow light from the streetlamps reflecting off the falling snowflakes that refused to let the spring get its start. I think about how ordinary the evening had been: I listened to a podcast, wrote a couple of emails and picked up a late dinner at the grocery store.

I also think about the way time slowed down in the moments after I realized a bullet had come through the window behind me, grazed the top of my head, and lodged in the wall next to our family portrait. In all likelihood, if the bullet’s trajectory had been an inch lower, or if I had been sitting fully upright, I would have never known what had hit me.

On March 26, 2016, I was home from school on spring break when my mother and I became the victims of a random act of violence. At around 10 p.m., someone drove by and fired a gun through the window into my parents' dining room.

My mom screamed. And I instinctively started pacing and asking over and over again, maybe out loud, maybe in my head, “What do we do? What should we do?” My dad, who had been in the basement, ran up the stairs and told us to get down on the floor, my brother was already on the phone with the police. In a trance, I continued to pace from room to room, running my fingers through my hair and pressing down on the back of my head, as if at any moment I might discover that the bullet actually had hit me, and that I was going to die.

Although I wasn’t physically injured, it took several months to get over the psychological injury I had sustained. The first few days after the incident, I didn’t sleep much and tried to spend as much time as possible away from the house. I was constantly trying to stay alert and prepared for the next bullet, wherever it might come from. I played out all the scenarios in my mind of what could have happened. I stayed away from windows, and even sought emotional support in the online stories of other people who had almost been killed by gun violence.

Perhaps the strangest psychological effect was the recurring thought that I was dead. In my state of mind at the time, it seemed impossible for the bullet to have somehow come just close enough to graze my head, but not close enough to kill me. Of course, looking back on it, this line of reasoning does not make much sense, but trauma has a tendency to rob people of their rationality, particularly in the immediate aftermath of the traumatic event.

The two most important lessons that I learned from this incident are: first, not all injuries leave scars. In the weeks following the incident, a number of people said things to me like, “Why aren’t you over it already, the bullet didn’t hit you?” It is impossible for us to know what somebody else is going through internally; just because they don’t have an injury that we can see, doesn’t mean they’re not injured; and this also applies to everything from depression to psychological abuse.

Second, we can’t predict exactly how someone else will react to a traumatic event, or what their healing process might look like. My mom was back to her normal self the next morning, whereas it took me several weeks to fully process what had happened, and to start to be my normal self again.

Ultimately, the best thing we can do to address the internal injuries of friends and family is to talk to them, to continue to ask them if they’re OK, and to not stop caring.