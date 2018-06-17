Summer vacation is a relatively slow period for politics. But that doesn’t stop the speculation and rumors from bouncing around inside the political bubble. We can speculate with the best of them.

The Salt Lake City mayoral race, a year away, is already attracting a lot of conjecture. Will Mayor Jackie Biskupski easily glide to re-election, or will she face tough competition?

Pignanelli: “When the burdens of the presidency seem unusually heavy, I always remind myself it could be worse. I could be a mayor.” — Lyndon B. Johnson

For Utahns, observing the politics of their capital is like watching a foreign film. The screenplay is strange, the actors are eccentric but weirdly appealing and the plot seems pointless. The 2019 election is another sequel.

Media attention on Biskupski’s wrangles with other officials is fostering rumors of potential opponents. State senators Jim Dabakis, Luz Escamilla and former Councilman Stan Penfold are mentioned. Councilman Derek Kitchen was a strong contender until he announced for Dabakis’ seat.

Biskupski is sideways with lawmakers, council members, county leaders and some local bigwigs — a calamity for most politicians. But Salt Lake City usually admires such contrariness. Furthermore, she has respected political veterans in her cabinet, forwarding the administration agenda. The mayor’s style can be rough, but she is a shrewd tactician. Her Honor has paid the appropriate attention to the environmental, human rights and left-wing causes city residents adore. Biskupski is cautious when necessary, especially with tax increase proposals and expanding bicycle lanes (which I really appreciate), while quietly pushing difficult economic matters through City Hall.

Most importantly, the city is booming in employment, entertainment and cool lifestyle opportunities. No subtitles are needed to translate: This provides a strong base for the mayor.

Webb: I’m one of the endangered Republican species that inhabits downtown Salt Lake City. So it will be great sport to watch liberal Democrats pummel each other over the mayorship. The field will be crowded. May they engage in bloody combat.

Epic struggles between mainstream and far-right Republicans have received much publicity. But Utah progressives have their own factions and jealousies. Part of it is personality-driven. Biskupski doesn’t always communicate well or play nice with others, as evidenced by the strained relationship with her own city council.

And then there are the gigantic leftist egos like Dabakis, who operates most of the time like a zany fringe person (just check out his newsletter) but who craves acceptance and adulation by establishment leaders. A lot of conservatives would pay big money to watch Biskupski and Dabakis duke it out.

Salt Lake City is clearly ruled by lefty progressives. But it has other large stakeholders, such as the business community and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Business leaders got along very well with former Mayor Ralph Becker. They have learned to work gingerly with Biskupski. I believe there would be great trepidation in downtown high-rise boardrooms at the prospect of a capricious Mayor Dabakis.

Mainstream Utahns are chagrined that the Count My Vote initiative failed to make the ballot because opponents rescinded enough signatures to put it a few hundred signatures below the numbers needed. Is this the end game for CMV, or will a resurrection occur?

Pignanelli: Republicans are still receiving therapy to ease the trauma caused by the recent state convention. GOP leaders will not allow similar hellish activities to decide the fate of their party. Although ballot placement by litigation is unlikely to succeed, actions to expand CMV will return with a vengeance.

Webb: Those lucky justices serving on the Utah Supreme Court will get to decide whether Count My Vote gets on the ballot for voters to decide. As a longtime CMV supporter, I’m betting that CMV will end up on the ballot and voters will overwhelmingly approve it.

Smart attorneys say the existing signature rescission process places an undue burden on the constitutional right of citizens to make laws. In addition, the CMV opponents did not follow the plain law in turning in their rescission forms. I’m no Mitt Romney, so I won’t bet Frank $10,000, but I’ll bet a burger and shake that the CMV initiative becomes law.

The hottest political race this year is the 4th Congressional District brawl between Congresswoman Mia Love and Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams. What’s the scuttlebutt?

Pignanelli: Love and McAdams both enjoy high favorable ratings. But because of the dynamics of the district and volatility of national politics, neither can take anything for granted. Each will offer voters a contrast in styles and policies (a nice way of describing attack ads). Politicos predict the bombardment on television and radio and by mail will begin soon.

Webb: McAdams is a likable moderate Democrat with a more engaging personality than Love. But Love has strong business support and a powerful argument — a vote for McAdams is a vote for the Nancy Pelosi Democrats to take over the U.S. House, stymie the Republican agenda, create gridlock and dysfunction and try to impeach President Donald Trump.

Republican LaVarr Webb is a political consultant and lobbyist. Previously he was policy deputy to Gov. Mike Leavitt and Deseret News managing editor. Email: [email protected] Democrat Frank Pignanelli is a Salt Lake attorney, lobbyist and political adviser. Pignanelli served 10 years in the Utah House of Representatives, six years as minority leader. His spouse, D'Arcy Dixon Pignanelli, is the president/CEO of the Special Olympics of Utah. Email: [email protected]