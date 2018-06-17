At the Tony Awards last week, Robert DeNiro insulted President Trump with vulgarities and got a standing ovation from many of his peers. Samantha Bee and Sally Field called Ivanka Trump a vulgar name and suggested an incestuous act with her father. Kathy Griffin held aloft a semblance of the severed bloody head of President Trump.

Actors do these things and attempt to excuse or masquerade them to us as “entertainment.” Everyone knows that Hollywood values are far out of step with mainstream American values, and the breach is ever-widening in what has been called by Neal A. Maxwell “the coarsening of America.”

Their prime objective seems to be how to most aggressively assail the Judeo-Christian values that have created American exceptionalism. They plumb the depths of depravity in their discourse and movies, and invoke First Amendment rights as their license to do so. These are self-indulgent, often-uneducated, pampered, vapid and witless hedonists whose oxygen is accolades and adoration from the masses. When you strip away their glitz and glamor, these are people whose job is to read lines written by others and pretend to be somebody else when cameras are rolling. They are not deserving of our praise nor adoration, nor the respect of being society's moral compass, but rather, our rejection and repudiation. My neighbors said they’ll never see another DeNiro film. We’ve also added him to the growing list of actors whose pockets we refuse to line.

John Elsholz

Sandy