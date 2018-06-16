There is a telling photo from the recent G7 meeting in Canada at which President Trump alienated the United States' position on trade from a number of our closest allies. He is seated with his arms folded in an intransigent and obstructionistic manner while several G7 allies, all standing, are speaking with him. John Bolton, his national security adviser, appears to be responding to Angela Merkel.

President Trump’s body language is not unusual. He can be seen at Cabinet meetings in a similar pose. It is a defensive kind of posture that allows little external opinion to pierce the mantle of his notion that “the buck stops here.”

His posture belies his approach to the world.

Louis Borgenicht

Salt Lake City