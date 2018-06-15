SALT LAKE CITY — A man accused of firing two rounds outside the Grand America Hotel — with one shot striking a room of another hotel — is now facing felony charges.

Miguel Angel Prado, 20, of Salt Lake City, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with two counts of discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony.

On May 20, about 5 a.m., Prado was staying at the Grand America, 555 S. Main, when he yelled racial slurs from his balcony at two men walking down the street, according to charging documents.

The men ignored Prado and continued walking. But Prado ran out of the hotel "holding a gun, and fired two shots toward them," the charges state. One of the shots went through a window of a room at the Little America Hotel across the street, according to court documents. No one was injured.

Salt Lake City police say the gunman then ran back into the hotel. Staffers of the Grand America went into Prado's room where they found him hiding under a mattress, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report. Police found a handgun and "baggie with a white powder substance" in the room that was later confirmed to be cocaine.

Prado is also awaiting a preliminary hearing in a separate case in which he is charged with three counts of aggravated assault.