WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who admitted he became upset with his 81-year-old grandfather and the two "went at each other" remained in jail Friday as prosecutors consider criminal charges.

Jason Ryan Northrup, 35, of West Valley City, was arrested Tuesday for investigation of murder in the death of his grandfather, Sherral Northrup.

Police were called to a domestic fight at 3036 W. 2960 South about 11:30 a.m. Family members said the two had been fighting "over the living condition," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

"Witnesses stated Jason pushed his 81-year-old grandfather (Sherral) to the ground, and Jason went down to the ground on top of him. This caused the victim head to hit the brick flooring and he started bleeding from the head. Family members stated that the victim was immediately unresponsive," the report states.

Sherral Northrup died shortly after arriving at a local hospital.

When interviewed by police, Jason Northrup admitted becoming upset with his grandfather and stated, "We went at each other," according to the report.

After Northrup fell on top of Sherral, "he knew Sherral was hurt because the victim was not responding, was bleeding, had his eyes open and was shaking," the report states.