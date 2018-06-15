SALT LAKE CITY — World Cup fever has hit even the top ambassadors in the world.

As Fox News reported, 15 members of the U.N. Security Council joined together for a photo session to celebrate the World Cup. Each ambassador wore their country’s soccer jersey, a sure sign the World Cup, which began Thursday, has ignited a fever across the world.

Interestingly, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who hails from Portugal, wore a referee shirt and entered the Security Council chamber blowing a whistle.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley wore a U.S. soccer shirt with the name “Nikki” printed across the back.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley wore a U.S. soccer shirt with the name "Nikki" printed across the back.

The members posed together for a photo. After the photo, they turned around to show the No. 10 on their jerseys.

No. 10 is significant in soccer, as many legendary players — Pele, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi — wear the number. But it also represents the number of “non-permanent members of the Security Council,” according to The Straits-Times.

Only six of the 15 Security Council members have teams in the World Cup this year. France, Russia, the U.K (England specifically), Peru, Poland and Sweden will all compete this year.

Meanwhile, China, the U.S., Ivory Coast, Guinea, Ethiopia, Kazakhstan, Bolivia, Kuwait and Netherlands did not make the cut.

Chinese Ambassador, Ma Zhaoxu, won’t see China compete in the World Cup. But he did show off his own soccer skills before posing in front of photographers.

Chinese Ambassador, Ma Zhaoxu, won't see China compete in the World Cup. But he did show off his own soccer skills before posing in front of photographers.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia invited all members of the Security Council to celebrate the world’s game, according to Fox News.

“I earnestly hope that it will be a peaceful month to enjoy both peace and football, and sports as you know is a great medium and a great uniting force in the world … may the best team win, and let’s enjoy football together.”

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia invited all members of the Security Council to celebrate the world's game, according to Fox News.

"We are united. We must unite not only during the World Cup but also in the future,” said Nebenzia.

It turned out to be a good day for Nebenzia and his country’s squad, as Russia clobbered Saudi Arabia in the World Cup’s opening match Thursday, winning 5-0.