SALT LAKE CITY — You may want to avoid eating Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal for a while.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there have been 73 cases across 31 states of people infected with salmonella from eating the cereal.

There has been one case in Utah so far, according to the CDC.

Gene J. Puskar, AP Hold for Business Photo: This is a box of Kellogg's Honey Smacks in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., Friday, June 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

New York has reported seven cases, while California, Pennsylvania and Massachusetts have had five cases each.

Nearby Arizona has also only had one case.

The Kellogg Company has since recalled 15.3-ounce and 23-ounce packages of the Honey Smacks cereal. Specifically, the boxes will have a “best if used by” date between June 14, 2018, through June 14, 2019, according to the CDC.

The UPC code for the recalled 15.3-ounce cereal is 38000 39103, while the 23.0-ounce one is 38000 14810. UPC codes can be found at the bottom of the box.

“Do not eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Check your home for the recalled cereal and throw it away, or return it to the place of purchase for a refund,” according to the CDC.

As USA Today reported, Kellogg has started an investigation into a third party that helps the company develop the cereal.

Boxes of the cereal likely made their way to Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Guam, Tahiti, the Caribbean and Saipan.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain. The symptoms begin anywhere between 12 and 72 hours after the issues begin, according to CNN.

Recovery takes anywhere from four to seven days. Most people get better without treatment, according to FoodSafety.gov.