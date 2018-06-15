Editor's note: Third in a series of stories spotlighting incoming recruits to the BYU football program.

PROVO — Alex Miskela is already used to making big changes, which should help him acclimate better than most to BYU's unique football program.

Miskela is a 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker from Los Alamitos High in Southern California. He signed with BYU in February after considering offers from San Diego, Tulsa and other programs, and feels BYU is the best fit for who he is as a person and a player.

“I really like the motto of the school, with the honor code and all that,” Miskela said. “It suits me as me, and how my personality is. It matches what my parents have instilled within me growing up.”

As noted, Miskela has already undergone some big changes recently — most notably transferring from national powerhouse St. John Bosco to Los Alamitos for his senior year. While at St. John he played primarily along the defensive front, where he saw good playing time despite being undersized for the position.

“I wanted to get film of me playing at linebacker,” Miskela said of one of the primary reasons for the transfer. “It was soon after that when I first met up with BYU coaches and got to know the program, and I liked it as a potential fit immediately.”

Since that first contact, Miskela has visited BYU often, getting to know the coaches, the program and the school environment. It was on his official visit when Miskela pretty much made up his mind BYU was the school for him.

“Seeing how coaches interact with players and families really stood out to me on the visit,” Miskela said. “I feel the principles of the program will help me grow into my best person, as a player and as a person.”

Miskela feels BYU's unique social environment is a good fit for him.

“You hear things for sure, but seeing it up close and trusting in the coaches makes me know what to expect,” Miskela said. “I’m not looking for a party school. That’s not my personality, so BYU really does fit me, even though I’m not LDS.”

His best fit position-wise is yet to be determined, although Miskela is open to playing a variety of positions.

“I like both inside or outside linebacker. I’ve played both, so whatever coaches feel I fit in best,” Miskela said. “I just want to help the team as best I can, so I’m very much open to whatever they need.”

Expert breakdown by Ben Criddle

1. Miskela's strengths: His strength as a player is what jumps out most. Here's a guy who played against top competition, playing as an undersized defensive lineman, and he was able to two-gap and really hold his own. That's impressive to me. It's tremendous seeing a 220-pound athlete do that, and do it against some of the best high school competition there is.

I also like his pursuit of the football and you can tell he's put in a lot of time training off the field. He's a high-motor player that is willing to sacrifice for the team.

2. What Miskela needs to work on: He'll need to learn how to play in space at the collegiate level if he's to play at linebacker. He's a good linear player right now, but he'll have to become multi-directional. He doesn't have a lot of experience playing at linebacker, but he has the tools to become a good one when watching his film.

3. Miskela's chances to contribute immediately: I believe it's around 25 percent and where I think he'll have his best chance is on the kick cover team. Every incoming freshman needs to pursue a spot on special teams and Miskela has the tools to really make a good impact on kick cover.

4. Cougar comparison: He reminds me of former linebacker Zac Stout. Stout was a big-time high school linebacker, playing for Oaks Christian and came to BYU really developed, as opposed to most incoming players. I see a lot of the same physical strength in Miskela and he comes in having played against top Southern California competition, much like Stout.

Ben Criddle started at defensive back for the BYU in 2006 and 2007. He currently hosts the "Cougar Sports with Ben Criddle" radio program on ESPN960.