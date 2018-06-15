WEST JORDAN — A man who served as a primary teacher in his LDS ward faces charges of abusing a young girl during sleepovers at his house.

Sean David Sund, 45, of West Jordan, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with five counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Two girls, ages 7 and 8, often had sleepovers at Sund's house, according to charging documents. One of the girl's mothers described Sund as a close friend, almost like a father to the girls.

"She and the defendant attend the same church where the defendant serves as a primary teacher involving children," according to the charges.

In an interview with a West Jordan police detective, the mother of the victim said, "Sean was trusted by all of the parents to have the children left in his care and custody," according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Between January and March, the 8-year-old girl was sexually abused at least five times while sleeping over at Sund's house, the charges state. The abuse happened when the girl was sleeping next to Sund's bed or on his bed with him, according to the charges.

When questioned about it, Sund claimed the girl "inadvertently flipped on top of him during the night" and his "mind started being tempted," the charges state.

"I confess I was stupid. It was horrible," he told investigators, according to court documents.

"The defendant stated that many children have stayed in his home and have come to his home quite a few times," the charges state.

Sund was arrested on June 7. Prosecutors have requested Sund be held without bail.