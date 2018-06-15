HERRIMAN — Citing slower-than-hoped-for negotiations to change the controversial plans for a nearly 8,800-unit community west of Herriman, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams decided Friday to veto the project.

"While I had hoped that we had time to make changes to the existing proposal that would address the issues raised, discussions with local elected officials haven't moved far enough to make it acceptable," McAdams said.

The mayor said he listened for over two hours at Thursday night's town hall meeting to concerns from south valley residents about the proposed Olympia Hills development that would be similar to the Daybreak community.

"The overwhelming message to me was that the density is too high and the infrastructure is inadequate," McAdams said.

"I think everybody thought we were being inclusive, and clearly that wasn't the case," he said. "We're going to go back to the drawing board."

Before the County Council approved the zoning change last week for the 930-acre development — estimated to bring a community of about 30,000 residents, according to county planning documents — mayors from surrounding cities of Herriman, South Jordan and Riverton protested the project.

Angry residents called for a veto and filed a referendum application as a backup plan to possibly put the zoning change on a ballot if the petition gathered enough signatures.

McAdams had 15 days from the council's vote — until June 20 — to veto, though he had previously said he'd hoped negotiations between the local mayors and the project's developer, Doug Young, would reach a compromise and the plans could be altered.

"My ability to exercise influence on negotiations is strongest during this veto window," McAdams said. "And we felt the conversations weren't progressing fast enough to get us to a point that I felt comfortable relinquishing my negotiating position."

The Salt Lake County Council had also decided earlier this week to reconsider the project at its next council meeting on Tuesday to either rescind or amend the zoning change.

However, because the project's zoning change passed last week by a 7-1 vote, the council could potentially override McAdams' veto.

