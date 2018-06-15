SALT LAKE CITY — Professional wrestler and actor John Cena has changed his mind about fatherhood.

Cena, who has been in an on-and-off relationship with Nikki Bella, had been adamant with her that he didn’t want to have kids, which might have led to their breakup.

But now, according to E! News, Cena has changed his mind on the matter.

"Of course I would love to be a dad," he said over the weekend. "By the way, that's an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children, but I'm a little bit older now, wiser."

He said his perspective on what’s beautiful in the world led to the change.

"At age 18, we say things different (sic) at age 25, at 35. I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I am realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see,” he said.

His son could even become a professional wrestler if he wanted.

"I don't know what I would do if my parents hadn't supported my career, so would I allow my child to chase their dream is essentially what you're asking me? I think that's what life's all about," he said.

Cena said back in April that playing a father in films such as “Fred,” “Daddy’s Home” and “Blockers” made him more interested in becoming a father, according to People magazine.

“It’s certainly changed,” Cena said. “The movie helps with that, certainly. My perspective on life helps with that and working on my relationship with my bride-to-be helps with that. It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you just sit down and talk with people, so I’ve done a lot of that.”