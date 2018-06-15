SANDY — A 16-year-old girl was in critical condition Friday morning following a head-on collision.

About 6:40 a.m., a 16-year-old girl driving a Jeep Patriot on 700 East crossed over into oncoming traffic near 7950 South and hit a Toyota Tacoma head-on, said Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen. The driver of the Tacoma, a 22-year-old woman, was transported to a local hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, he said.

What caused the Jeep to go into oncoming traffic was under investigation.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.