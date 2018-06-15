Utah Jazz general manager Dennis Lindsey said at his team’s exit interviews in May that he anticipates the roster will look largely the same for the 2018-2019 season as it did at the end of the 2017-2018 campaign.

Nevertheless, that can change quickly if the right opportunity comes along. Lindsey isn’t typically one to make roster changes just for the sake of doing so, but he also isn’t afraid to do something if he feels it will make the team significantly better.

Should none of the big prizes of the 2018 free agent class sign with the Jazz, the other avenue by which Lindsey could add an established, significant piece is through a trade. Of course that would require Utah to give up one or more pieces rather than just signing a free agent outright, but a few names have been bandied about as players who could possibly be gotten by Lindsey via this avenue.

Here’s a look at some of the names that have been mentioned as potential trade possibilities for the Jazz, along with a look at what Lindsey might have to give up in order to acquire such players.

KEVIN LOVE

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

For years, Love has been someone Jazz fans have looked at as a player who theoretically would pair well with Rudy Gobert in the frontcourt. Most notably, Love is a good outside shooter, meaning he’d be able to space the floor, a trait Utah head coach Quin Snyder has increasingly been looking for in his “power forward.”

Additionally, Love is an excellent rebounder and a very good passer, the former of which would help Gobert on the glass, and the latter of which would work well in Snyder’s system. On the downside, Love isn’t a good defender, so the questions there would become whether his positives outweigh that, and whether or not Gobert would be able to compensate enough for the deficiency.

With Derrick Favors becoming a free agent and the Cavaliers potentially hitting the reset button should they lose LeBron James in free agency, it might be time for the two sides to explore a deal.

PROPOSAL

Jazz get:

Kevin Love

Cavaliers get:

Alec Burks

Thabo Sefolosha

Jonas Jerebko

Ekpe Udoh

Utah's first-round draft pick (21st overall) in 2018 draft

Why the Jazz do it: Love is an All-Star caliber player, and as stated above, he possesses qualities that could make the Jazz’s offense really hum given that he’d fit Snyder’s system well, and he’d be a reliable scorer, something Utah needs to go with Donovan Mitchell.

Why the Cavaliers do it: Admittedly, this trade would probably have been much more attractive to the Cavaliers in years past than it will be this summer since the contracts for Sefolosha, Jerebko and Udoh aren’t guaranteed for next year until July.

In the past, their slotted salaries for next season could have gone toward matching Love’s incoming salary in a trade before becoming guaranteed (teams essentially have to match outgoing and incoming salary in most cases), and then their new team would have had the option to waive them before the guarantee date to create salary cap space.

Per the new collective bargaining agreement, however, that is no longer the case, meaning that until those salaries are guaranteed, they wouldn’t count toward matching Love’s incoming salary. That takes away the possibility that waiving those players would allow Cleveland to create space.

That being said, all four of the outgoing Jazz players in this scenario will be free agents next summer, whereas Love won’t be until 2020. In other words, if the Cavaliers don’t see Love as part of their real longterm future, they could be off roughly $23 million a year earlier by doing this deal than they would be by keeping him. The draft pick would help the rebuild.

KYLE LOWRY

TORONTO RAPTORS

Multiple outlets reported last summer that Lowry expressed interest in joining the Jazz as a free agent before Gordon Hayward took longer than Utah likely desired to make his free agency decision, and Lowry ultimately re-signed with the Raptors on a 3-year, $100 million deal.

An All-Star, Lowry’s interest was a signal that the Jazz were gaining a reputation as a place free agents were considering. While Toronto was the best team in the Eastern Conference during the regular season and Dwane Casey is thought to be the frontrunner for Coach of the Year as a result, the Raptors fired him after they fell once again to James and the Cavaliers in the playoffs.

Even with the possibility of James heading to a Western Conference team in free agency, might Toronto be looking to shake things up even more despite the fact they made a move toward relative stability earlier this week by hiring assistant coach Nick Nurse to replace Casey (who took the Detroit Pistons head coaching job)?

PROPOSAL

Jazz get:

Kyle Lowry

Raptors get:

Ricky Rubio

Alec Burks

Utah's first-round draft pick (21st overall) in 2018 draft

Why the Jazz do it: Like Love, Lowry is an All-Star, and would be an upgrade at point guard over Rubio despite his age (32). The Villanova product is a bona fide scorer, having averaged more than 21 points per game in two of the last three seasons, which, again, would help take pressure off Mitchell. On the downside, pairing Lowry and Mitchell together would give the Jazz a small backcourt.

Why the Raptors do it: If Toronto is wanting to make major changes to its roster this offseason, this would certainly be a big move, but one that could provide a good return. Rubio is a very good point guard for half the price of Lowry with one year less on his contract, while Burks would give them another good scoring option in the backcourt, and they could add another young piece with the draft pick.

OTTO PORTER JR.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS

As with Lowry, multiple outlets reported that there was mutual interest between the Jazz and Porter Jr. last summer. Utah never made an official offer while it waited for Hayward, though, and Porter was a restricted free agent, meaning the Wizards could have matched any offer that came his way.

The third overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft out of Georgetown, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound Porter Jr. ultimately signed a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets, which Washington, of course, did match.

In the first year of his deal, Porter Jr. averaged 14.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game as the third option after All-Star guards John Wall and Bradley Beal.

PROPOSAL

Jazz get:

Otto Porter Jr.

Wizards get:

Alec Burks

Thabo Sefolosha

Jonas Jerebko

Ekpe Udoh

Why the Jazz do it: Clearly Utah was interested in Porter Jr. last summer as an option to replace Hayward. He’s a big, long wing who can play on both ends of the floor, and would probably be capable of being the Jazz’s second-best scorer. Again, this would take pressure off Mitchell while giving Utah a solid wing who it can continue to develop. Porter Jr. can also slide over to play power forward at times.

Why the Wizards do it: Washington’s cap sheet is in really bad shape, and there’s not much relief in sight without making a pretty significant move. While the optics of trading Porter Jr. just a year after signing him to a huge contract might not be the best, the Wizards might not have much choice, as they surely don’t want to trade Wall or Beal.

As previously stated, the contracts for Sefolosha, Jerebko and Udoh would have to be guaranteed first before a trade was made in order for the trio’s salaries to count toward matching Porter’s. It wouldn’t be immediate cap relief for Washington, but it would come two years earlier than if the team kept Porter Jr.