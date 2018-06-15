SALT LAKE CITY — Sports is filled with players who find ways to capitalize on their own talent and abilities. But what is rarer is the player who can simultaneously hone her own skills, while also helping her teammates to maximize their potential.

This year's most valuable players weren't just athletically talented. They were leaders in their commitment to excellence and to their teammates, and that helped them achieve some historic moments in Utah softball.

6A MVP

April Visser, Herriman

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News Herriman vs. Bingham in the 6A semi final in Taylorsville on Wednesday, May 23, 2018.

On the day she and her fellow seniors were honored in their last home basketball game, April Visser asked her coaches to let one of the other seniors start in her place.

“She volunteered not to start on Senior Day because she’d started all year,” said her softball coach Heidi McKissick. “She always looks out for everyone else.”

The senior shortstop led her team by showing them what commitment looks like. She was committed to practice, to the classroom and to them.

“She leads by example,” McKissick said of Visser, whose leadership and athletic ability helped the Mustangs to their first softball state title. “She’s not a girl of a lot of words, but she just gets the job done. We were lucky to have her.”

The four-year starter was a beast on defense, while also being one of the most consistent hitters in any classification. She finished her senior year with a .576 batting average and a 1.235 slugging percentage. She hit three triples, 15 home runs and had 20 stolen bases. She finished with a .906 fielding percentage.

“April is a player you need to be aware of when playing Herriman,” said Syracuse coach Kelly Anderson, whose team lost to the Mustangs in the 6A championship game. “April has incredible range at shortstop, and she is poised and under control at all times. She has incredible range and has a cannon for an arm.”

His praise didn’t end with her defensive abilities.

“In the batter’s box, she is a disciplined hitter that doesn’t get herself out. She can spray the ball to all fields. The greatest compliment that I could give concerning April is she’s a kid I’d love to coach and hate to play against because of her will to win and compete.”

Her versatility made her a nightmare for defenses.

“She’s so fast, she can drop a bunt and still make it to first base,” McKissick said. “And then she can hit a home run. ... She’s just a dream come true.”

Visser, who will play softball at North Carolina State next year, was as committed in the classroom as she was on the field, maintaining a 3.995 GPA and earning Academic All-State honors.

McKissick said Visser and her club team won a national championship last year and that success helped her show her teammates what it takes to win a title.

“She tried to use that as an example,” McKissick said. “She’d tell them, ‘This is pressure, but you can do it. We’ve just got to do it one pitch, one play, one game at a time.' I truly believe she’s the best player in the state, but she gets overlooked a lot.”

5A MVP

Brylee Marziale, Box Elder

Christine Rose, Photo courtesy Box Elder's Brylee Marziale is the Deseret News 5A softball MVP.

There is no denying Brylee Marziale’s softball talent, especially in the circle. But her most valuable attribute may have nothing to do with pitching or hitting.

“She is definitely a gamer,” said Box Elder coach Taleas Marble. “She doesn’t let a lot of things get in her mind or distract her. She tunes everything out and just gets in and focuses on the game.”

Marziale’s leadership came from her ability and her dedication. Her focus helped the Bees beat Bountiful for the first time this season in the championship games. In fact, because the Braves beat Box Elder in the semifinals, the Bees then had to beat last year’s 5A champion team, West, and then beat Bountiful, a team they’d lost to three times this season, in back-to-back games.

Marziale not only earned the wins, she hit a home run in the championship game. She finished her senior season with a 1.571 ERA and 101 strikeouts. She also boasted a .400 batting average, a .788 slugging percentage and a .475 on-base percentage. Marziale finished with 34 hits, 32 RBIs and eight home runs.

“She competes to win,” said West High coach Keith Lopati, whose Panthers were eliminated by Marziale and the Bees on the final day of the tournament. “She competes to be a champion. She is just flat-out a competitor.”

That doesn’t mean Marziale doesn’t have a silly streak.

“She’s a really fun girl,” Marble said. “She’s a little quieter than most, but she still likes to joke and goof around as much as the rest of them. But when it comes to practice or a game, she’s ready to get the work done.”

Marziale started her junior and senior seasons after transferring from rival Bear River after her sophomore year.

“I think she struggled right at first, you know, transferring from a rival school, but she did her job and earned the respect of her teammates," Marble said. "She is intense, and she always came out ready to go.”

4A MVP

Taylor Fox, Bear River

Andy Marchant Taylor Fox makes the tag in Bear River's 8-4 victory over Tooele Thursday in the 4A state tournament.

If Taylor Fox’s high school career could be defined by anything, it was her willingness to do whatever the team needed her to do. The senior shortstop had more than her share of game-winning hits and gave-saving plays than most prep players, but she did so with the kind of humility that made her beloved by both coaches and teammates.

“She’s just a happy-go-lucky girl,” said Bear River coach Calvin Bingham. “She’s just outgoing and everybody likes her. She’s fun to be around, and she’s got a great sense of humor.”

She was the most outspoken of the team’s three senior captains, including pitcher Kapri Toone and centerfielder Mercedes Call. But, like her fellow seniors, she let her play do most of her talking.

She finished her senior year with a .449 batting average, 48 hits, 13 doubles, 37 RBIs, and six home runs. She had two home runs in the state championship win over Spanish Fork, and four home runs in the state tournament.

“She hit those two home runs against us, and that was almost their whole offense,” said Spanish Fork coach Don Andrews. “And she hit them off a pretty good pitcher so congratulations to her.”

Fox’s 13 RBIs in the state tournament were key in the Bears beating some of the best teams in the state regardless of classification.

“Her fielding was probably most valuable to us,” Bingham said. “She’s just excellent. She’ll give you everything she’s got, and she had very few errors this year. Shortstop is not an easy position to play, and she just had a great year.”

Fox played catcher her sophomore season when Bear River won a 3A title, and last year she played second base.

“She’s always been a great hitter,” Bingham said, crediting her ability to extend an at-bat that allowed runners to steal or make plays at critical moments in a game.

“She’s just a terrific young lady,” he said. “All three of our seniors were just terrific examples. You never heard them complain or be grumpy. They just did what they needed to do. And if you wanted to take them out and let somebody younger play, they were fine with that. They were team players all the way.”

3A MVP

Bailey Frischknecht, Grantsville

Adam Fondren, Deseret News Grantsville's Bailey Frischknecht is the Deseret News 3A softball MVP.

Bailey Frischknecht started the season in the most inauspicious way.

“She started out the season, the day before tryouts, she got hurt,” said Grantsville coach Heidi Taylor. “We weren’t really able to pitch her the first few weeks because we didn’t want to make the injury a season-long thing.”

Luckily the Cowboys had one of the deepest pitching staffs in the state and Frischknecht was able to heal while her team was winning. She got her first real test in a non-region game against powerhouse Spanish Fork, and while Grantsville lost a close game, she had 12 strikeouts in the extra-inning game.

“She was just phenomenal, especially pitching at the end of the season,” said Taylor. “We didn’t necessarily want everybody to know how awesome she was.”

In fact, Taylor said Frischknecht is something special.

“I’ve never seen anybody’s ball move the way hers does,” Taylor said. “Her ball has a ton of movement.”

Frischknecht finished the season with a 1.57 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 44 innings of work. She had 28 strikeouts in just 13 innings pitched in the state tournament.

“She did a great job against us,” said Bear River coach Calvin Bingham. “She’s just a sophomore, and I thought, even a year ago, ‘Boy, Grantsville’s got an excellent pitcher coming up because she was tough then.’ I thought she had a good rise ball, and she has great control. She pitched an excellent game against us both last year and this year.”

Frischknecht's amiable personality belies her competitive nature.

“She’s so fun,” Taylor said. “She's just super low-key, and she’s not the type to tell everybody how good she is. Bailey is just so nice, and she’s a super hard worker.”

While goofy and fun-loving off the field, she’s all business in the circle.

“On the pitcher’s mound, she’s grown up so much,” Taylor said. “She doesn’t let things get to her. If she missed a pitch, she might get nervous, maybe the pitch didn’t move the right way. I’d just say, “Trust it, Bailey. Trust it.’ And she did. It was really pretty magical.”

2A MVP

Emily Brackett, Gunnison

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Gunnison's Emily Brackett throws a pitch during second round of 2A softball playoffs against Altamont at the Spanish Fork Sports Park in Spanish Fork on Thursday, May 10, 2018. Gunnison won 16-2.

Last year it seemed like Emily Brackett might not get the chance to lead her team from the pitcher’s circle.

The team was in a preseason tournament in St. George when she started having arm pain.

“Her arm started hurting and she couldn’t grip the ball,” said Gunnison coach Tyson Brackett, who's also her dad. “Come to find out she had tendonitis, and she couldn’t pitch. She took a month off, and she just concentrated on hitting. I tried to pitch her again against Alta, but she went out after two innings, and the ball hit the top of the backstop. I thought, ‘She’s done.’”

But Emily turned what could have been a devastating blow into an unintended blessing. She decided to focus on her hitting, while helping her team’s defense in the outfield.

“She played amazing in the outfield,” Tyson said. “That’s all she could do was be a leader on offense.”

That focus, however, became invaluable this year as she returned to the pitcher’s circle and remained one of the team’s most potent hitters. She led the program to its first-ever softball title (and first girls title of any kind in 39 years) with dominating performances offensively and defensively. She finished her senior year with a 16-1 pitching record, 105 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.33. She earned a .535 batting average with 46 hits, 13 doubles and five home runs. She also had a perfect fielding percentage.

“Having her out there pitching, it just gave us confidence every game,” Tyson said of his daughter, who will play for Colby Community College in Kansas. “She’s a leader because of everything she does behind the scenes, and how she’s always looking out for her teammates.”

Emily organized off-season weightlifting sessions on her own, and she was always reaching out to teammates who seemed to struggle on or off the field. She also lettered in seven different sports and earned academic all-state honors with a 3.9 GPA.

“She wasn’t just trying to be the best herself,” the coach said. “But she wants to do everything she can to help her teammates, too.”