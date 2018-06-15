SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for June 15.

MUST-READ NEWS THIS MORNING:

Herriman residents air concerns over Olympia Hills

A few hundred Herriman residents spoke out against the proposed Olympia Hills development in a town hall event Thursday night, the Deseret News reported.

The new development would add 8,800 housing units just outside of Herriman, bringing 30,000 new residents to that part of the valley.

"I'm appalled that the council would even approve zoning for over 30,000 people to live in just over 900 acres," said Max Jenkins of Riverton.

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams was on hand for the event at Herriman High School, taking questions from worried residents.

Read more.

NCAA reinstates BYU’s Nick Emery, but …

BYU basketball player Nick Emery will be back next season with the Cougars, the Deseret News reported.

But the NCAA decided Thursday that Emery, who will be a junior, will need to sit out for the first nine games of the season.

Emery withdrew from school last year after BYU confirmed an NCAA investigation into whether Emery had received “improper benefits” during his time as a student-athlete.

“We are excited to have Nick back with us," said BYU assistant coach Tim LaComb at a recent charity golf event, according to the Deseret News. "He has joined us in workouts and is anxious to go forward and be a part of this team.”

Read more.

Jordan School District plans to add full-time psychologists

The Jordan School District plans to staff a full-time psychologist in 36 different elementary schools to help children tackle mental health issues, according to the Deseret News.

The district made the decision “in part a response to a significant number of deaths by suicide among teens and young adults in the southwest quadrant of Salt Lake County this past year,” according to the Deseret News.

Right now, the district has 41 psychologists, with one in each middle and high school. The district wants to move that number to 56.5, Janice Voorhies, president of the Jordan School District Board of Education, told the Deseret News.

"It's also because we have escalating emotional health problems that kids aren't getting attended to and they can't learn if they're not getting some kind of help," she said.

Read more.

Trump slaps new tariffs on Chinese goods

President Donald Trump said Friday that the United States will add a $50 billion tariff on Chinese exports, according to CNN.

Trump said the country will add a 25 percent tariff on Chinese goods, though he didn’t offer any specifics.

He said trade between China and the U.S. "has been very unfair, for a very long time. This situation is no longer sustainable."

China previously said it would add a $50 billion tariff on cars, planes and soybeans if the U.S. added a tariff on Chinese goods.

Read more.

