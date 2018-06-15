A Boston basketball fan who calls himself Handsome Jake and describes himself as a Northeast Liberal Elitist on Twitter came to John Stockton’s defense this week, and his string of tweets is likely to make Utah Jazz fans nod their heads in agreement.

Well, some might disagree on his description of Stockton’s goofy look, but they’ll give him a break thanks to the general argument he makes.

“I am amazed at how much people pick on John Stockton,” basketball fan @Handsome_Jake_ wrote. “I know he looks goofy but he was insanely good. It’s so weird how they talk about how he would get shredded in today’s game.”

Jake then noted that Stockton made five All-Defensive NBA teams during his 19-year career.

“There are way better choices for ‘would get shredded today,’” he continued. “I don’t really want to argue about how good he would be nowadays, but if you are going after famous players who wouldn’t be good nowadays you have some much better options.”

As Jake pointed out, Stockton’s “good shooting, excellent passing and strong defense” would certainly help the Hall of Famer make it in today’s game. Imagine how well current Jazz coach Quin Snyder, who loves to creatively use the pick-and-roll play, would be able to use Stockton in his offense.

Jake provided some stats to back up his defense of Stockton, too.

John Stock was FORTY YEARS OLD and he was still a huge positive lmao. That’s insane pic.twitter.com/x4fsvWdVcn — Tribune of the Plebs (@Handsome_Jake_) June 13, 2018

“Like that’s amazing,” he added. “John Stockton played 27 minutes a game at 40 years old and was a big net positive. He also played all 82 games. … This was in 2003! Not exactly ABA days.”

I HEAR YOU!

Sports commentator Colin Cowherd got Donovan Mitchell's attention this week — and not for a good reason. The Fox Sports 1 host said he likes the Jazz rookie but doesn't believe he has the skill set to excel in the playoffs — similar to three other athletes in the NBA, John Wall, Russell Westbrook and Derrick Rose. He bashed on the three for being sub par shooters who expend too much energy at the rim and then get exhausted by the time the postseason comes around because they have to work too hard to score.

"I don’t love John Wall, Derrick Rose and Russell Westbrook," Cowherd said, explaining that they're "super athletic" injury-prone players with whom the media falls in love only to be let down. "They don’t win titles. Westbook is Rose is Wall."

"Donovan Mitchell is the next Rose, Wall, the next Westbrook." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/WELfb3tEjs — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 13, 2018

And Mitchell is all the above, Cowherd believes.

"I think we have the next Westbrook — and I like the kid Donovan Mitchell of Utah," Cowherd said. "The media is all lathered up, loves him. Dunk contest. I watched him play a lot last year. I spent a lot of time in the winter going to Utah. I watch a lot of Jazz games. Donovan Mitchell, to me, is the next Rose, the next Wall, the next Westbrook."

In addition, The Herd host believes there are two young players who will have better long-term careers than Mitchell — Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum.

"I like Donovan Mitchell, but there's a reason why I think Simmons and Tatum are the better young players," He said. "We’ve seen it before — the dynamic, hyper-athletic guard. We fall in love with him, can't shoot, uh-oh has to drive at the rim and score more often, exhausting. Westbrook is exhausted by the time the playoffs comes around.

"I like Donovan Mitchell. He looks and feels a lot like Rose, Wall and Westbrook to me."

Mitchell's response?

A tweet that simply said "Heard you" with a zipper-mouth face emoji.

Heard you...🤐 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) June 14, 2018

COMEBACK TIME?!

Check out Jamaal Anderson pumping some iron and giving Utah some love.

Props to Utes equipment. My Utah gear stays on point 💯. At my playing weight. Coming back like TO. Haha! #GiveJamalTheBall #GoUtes 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TTaUBzJjsD — Jamal Anderson (@jamthedirtybird) June 14, 2018

