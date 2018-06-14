Elizabeth Wang and Yujeong Son are tied at 5-under through three rounds at the American Junior Golf Association Rolex Girls Junior Championship at Promontory Club in Park City.

Wang shot 74 on the par-72 course on the third day, while Son shot an even 72 to make up ground. Rose Zhang and Zoe Antoinette Campos are tied for third, both at 3-under.

Utahn Tess Blair is 25-over after shooting an 84 on Thursday.

The final round of the Rolex Girls Junior Championship begins Friday morning at Pete Dye Canyon course. Wang and Son are paired together and will tee off at 9:50 a.m.