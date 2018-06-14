On a day when low scores were hard to come by Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in New York with just four golfers breaking par, Utah’s Tony Finau and Rhett Rasmussen couldn’t be too unhappy with their opening rounds at the U.S. Open.

Finau fired a 5-over-par 75 which left him in decent shape to make the cut going into Friday’s second round in a tie for 46th place.

Meanwhile, Rasmussen, the 19-year-old junior-to-be at BYU, settled down after a shaky start to shoot a 10-over par 80, which included a double bogey on his final hole. Until then he was on track to match the 78 Tiger Woods shot and instead had to be content with the same number Rory McIlroy shot.

Finau is on track to make the cut on the weekend if he can shoot a similar number Friday or something slightly better. He got off to a slow start with bogeys at the first three holes and another at No. 7 as he made the turn at 4-over par. But after bogeying the 11th hole, Finau came back with consecutive birdies, with a chip-in from 50 feet at the 462-yard 12th hole and another bird at 14 when he sank a 7-footer.

However, Finau got into trouble at No. 14 with a double bogey and followed that with a bogey at 15. Then at the 620-yard par-5 16th hole, the longest hole on the course, Finau hit a terrific second shot onto the green with his hybrid and just missed a 14-foot eagle putt before tapping in for a birdie.

After getting out of the gates with a par, Rasmussen found trouble with double bogeys at 2 and 4 in addition to a bogey at 3 to quickly fall to 5-over on the day. He bogeyed 7 to make the turn at 41 and made a bogey at holes 13 and 14 before finding trouble at the final hole.

Rasmussen will need to shoot around par on Friday when he tees off at 6:57 a.m. MT in order to make the cut. On a positive note, Rasmussen had the eighth-best score among the 20 amateurs in the field.

Finau will tee off at 5:18 a.m. MT with Luke List and Gary Woodland.