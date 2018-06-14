On April 27, Nick Emery revealed on social media that he'd be returning to the BYU men's basketball program after leaving it last year while being investigated by the NCAA for receiving improper benefits.

Thursday night, the Cougars announced that Emery will indeed be back for the 2018-2019 campaign, but that per the NCAA, he'll have to sit out the first nine games of the season as part of "reinstatement conditions."

The 6-foot-2 guard out of Lone Peak High School has averaged 14.7 points per game in two seasons with the Cougars and has two years of eligibility remaining.

He'll be added back into a backcourt that includes TJ Haws, Jahshire Hardnett and Zac Seljaas, among others.

Emery's return boosts the Cougars' backcourt after Elijah Bryant left this offseason to pursue a pro career, though Yoeli Childs chose to return to BYU for his junior year after initially declaring for the NBA draft without hiring an agent.

This story will be updated.