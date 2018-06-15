Recently, the Supreme Court ruled in a case involving a Colorado cake maker. The court did not make its ruling about the cake, freedom of speech or accommodations like many expected. It left these bigger questions open for a future Supreme Court case. The majority opinion was written by Justice Kennedy. He also wrote the majority opinion in the 2015 case that legalized same-sex marriage.

Justice Kennedy's majority opinion affirmed the key concern that any limited access to services would impose a serious stigma and harm to gay persons. It strongly stressed the importance of protections for gay rights. He also condemned the Colorado Civil Rights Commission, which was supposed to be neutral, for the hostile attitude some of its members showed towards religious belief. This hostility was the primary basis for the court’s decision favoring the cake maker.

Our rights of religion, speech and accommodation are about respecting all people even in the face of strong disagreement. Our richly diverse communities need to find common ground and bond as friends and neighbors. There is wisdom in treating others as you wish to be treated. Lasting solutions to our most difficult issues must involve respectful reciprocity from everyone. The strength of our own Constitution was built on disagreement and compromise.

As the LDS mother of a son who married another man last year, I am acutely aware of the arguments on both sides of this issue. Our family is profoundly grateful to the many people who recognized the need to break down the walls and barriers that we sometimes let separate us. Many of our church friends came to our son’s reception and let our son know he is loved. They used their religion to esteem each person as a child of God. They put into practice the teaching of loving their neighbor as themselves.

As a family, we are determined to remain united in love for one another. As a community, we need to send a message, especially to our youth, that each person is of worth to our society and has a place with us. This same message needs to be echoed in each family. Strong united families are the backbone of society.

Our Constitution and its amendments confirm the equality of all people. Equality is an important part of the strength of our country. Like the Founding Fathers, we continue to build on this idea as we learn and improve its application. Let’s use our freedoms in the most positive ways we can and make America even stronger. We must find solutions worthy of our faith in our fellowmen and the power of equality.

Please look for opportunities to extend basic human dignity and respect despite any differences that may exist. It is up to us as a country and as individuals to end our hostility and biases. We need to find greater understanding and mutual respect. We do not need to agree on anything to be kind, to live peacefully and to work together.