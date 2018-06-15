Why do we seldom today hear about the Utah Compact as we are swept away in the avalanche of immigration issues? Build a bigger wall, break up families, stop the flow of drugs, the DACA kids, the caravans of refugees at the border, the 11 million illegal immigrants who keep our economy afloat but are accused of usurping our social services.

Some groups focus on the constitutional mandate of self-protection and the rule of law; others focus on the families and the humanity that create a modern parable of the good Samaritan. C’mon folks. We have a balanced guide in the form of the Utah Compact which reconciles the extremes of the immigration issue. Am I affiliated with any organized religion in America today? If so, my faith leaders have probably endorsed the Utah Compact, yet the religiously pious at both ends of the political spectrum deny the beautiful balance in the Utah Compact that our faith leaders have endorsed.

Why not look at it again? My own Republican Party platform ignores and abhors it. The Democratic Party equally but oppositely denies it. So Google it and ask if your faith leaders might have a valid opinion in their endorsement of the Utah Compact. When it was first issued, I hoped it might become the national template for discussion of immigration issues. Sadly, our own Utah politicians have either forgotten it or run from it. The light on the hill does not help the neighbors unless its owner keeps it burning.

Kerry Soelberg

West Jordan