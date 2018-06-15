As a bystander in stores, I have often come across many reactions to products that claim they are cruelty-free and ones that are not, and I have often seen the outraged reactions to products that claim they are not cruelty-free.

Although I am a firm believer that animals should never be used for our selfish reasons, I am also aware of the many medical advances and vital cures animals have provided in the past. However, in the process, animal lives have also been completely overlooked while trying to account for many human lives.

The problem is that people can still justify that using animals for testing products is necessary for advancement in our society. Many debate about the controversial topic of animal rights. The majority disagrees that animals should be held to the same rights as people, and rightfully so. But as we have progressed, there are faster and more efficient ways, like microfluidic chips and microdosing, so that we can altogether avoid the complications of animal testing. While there is no doubt that animal testing in the past has gotten our society to where we stand today, I believe that we are able to move past the point of animal cruelty and switch to alternative methods.

Emily Nguyen

Lemon Grove, California