I am writing today in a haze of exhaustion and ire. It is overwhelming to keep up with the draconian nightmare that is American politics right now. It is disheartening to wake every morning and wonder how much further the United States will fall at the hands of Mr. Trump, and how idly by Congress will sit, speaking out only to corroborate his easily debunkable lies or to pass another bill that celebrates corporations, yet hurts the average American.

Net neutrality, a valuable asset — which is supported by 83 percent of the American people — has ended. Now, corporations can charge customers based on which applications they choose to use. Congress had its chance to stop this, it did nothing. The president is destroying relationships with allies, yet speaks glowing words of praise for enemies. Democracy is dying and yet my elected officials continue to choose party over country.

I hope that as the midterm elections approach, all those in Congress are reminded that they are only in their positions due to the will of the American people. We are tired of watching the country crumble and the empire burn at the whims of this modern-day Nero, so we will do everything in our power to stop him. If that means voting out those who let him get away with his political boorishness, then that is what will happen.

I hope Sens. Lee and Hatch and Rep. Love think long and hard about what side of history they would like to be remembered on.

Amanda Mitchell

Salt Lake City