OREM — Utah Valley University broke ground Thursday for a for a 1,022-foot pedestrian bridge over I-15 that will connect the university’s main campus on the east with the Orem Central FrontRunner Station on the west.

University officials say the bridge, which is expected to be completed in August 2019, should alleviate the growing traffic demand on University Parkway directly east of the I-15 off-ramp and will give commuters who park on the west side of the freeway a safe and convenient way to walk to campus.

The bridge, which will be 15-feet wide and 90-feet high, will accommodate pedestrians and cyclists. Both sides of the bridge will be accessible by elevators and stairs. It will have a covered roof, a heated deck to melt snow and perforated steel siding. Funding for this project is shared by the Utah Department of Transportation, a Utah Transit Authority bond, and the university.