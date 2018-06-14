PARK CITY — A Midway woman employed as a victim advocate for Summit County was charged Thursday with victimizing the county.

Marsha Lynne Probst, 62, is charged with misusing public money, a second-degree felony.

From June 2006 through October 2017, Probst was a victim advocate with the Summit County Attorney’s Office. Her LinkedIn page lists her as the director of the Summit County Victim Assistance Program.

While working as a victim advocate, Probst "would regularly receive donations on behalf of the county, and made to the Summit County Victim Assistance Program, in the form of checks from Wasatch Womenade," the charges state.

Wasatch Womenade is a Park City-based nonprofit that “helps victims prevail over the trauma of their victimization by assisting and advocating for safety, healing, justice and restitution," according to its website.

From 2012 through 2017, Probst established a bank account using funds from donations made to Summit County, unknown to county employees, according to the charges.

"County policy specifically states that public donations are to be deposited into county accounts. None of these individuals knew anything about the UCCU account," according to court documents.

Probst used funds from the account without keeping record of the receipts or reporting it to the county, and "made personal purchases and expenditures using some of the funds. The total amount of the donation money made payable to Summit County that (she) misappropriated and deposited into the separate bank account is in excess of $5,000," the charges state.