If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be a voice actor for an animated movie, you’ll enjoy this behind-the-scenes look of director Brad Bird coaching stars from “Incredibles 2.”

Posted by the YouTube channel Comicbook.com, the video features Holly Hunter (who voices Elastigirl), Craig T. Nelson (Mr. Incredible), Samuel L. Jackson (Frozone) and others.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGkD-YNpqBA

In the video, Bird explains the context of each line to the voice actors, helps them say the dialogue with the appropriate tone and encourages them when they get it just right. Bird also directed the original “Incredibles” movie, “Ratatouille” and “The Iron Giant,” according to IMDb.

The video also shows clips from other behind-the-scenes moments of “Incredibles 2” including animators bringing the beloved “Incredibles” characters to life and the decision-making process for certain elements of the movie.

Watch the full video here.