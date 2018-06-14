Utah State head women's basketball coach Jerry Finkbeiner has announced the addition of Cori Smith to the USU staff as the director of basketball operations.

Smith joins the Aggies after spending the 2017-18 season as a graduate assistant coach at Seattle Pacific. In her role there, she coordinated team travel and practices and helped advertise the team's promotional games. While Smith was on staff, Seattle Pacific finished the season with a 23-8 record, placing third in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference with a 15-5 league record. The Falcons earned an at-large bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament, falling to UC San Diego in the first round.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to join the Utah State family and want to sincerely thank everyone along the way who has helped me get to this point," Smith said. "I am looking forward to working with such experienced coaches who truly care about their student-athletes under the leadership of coach Finkbeiner. This is a role I don't take lightly, and I can't wait to contribute to the program. Go Aggies!"

Prior to her time at Seattle Pacific, Smith was a high school basketball coach, spending a combined three seasons at Ballard High School (Seattle, Washington) and Edmonds-Woodway High School (Edmonds, Washington), while also working full-time in the mental health field.

"The director of basketball operations position is an important job for our program, as they handle the logistics and day-to-day aspects of the team. We believe Cori will come in and do a superb job for us in that role," Finkbeiner said. "It's been a busy off-season for hiring for our staff, and we're happy to add Cori to that group."

Smith earned her bachelor's degree in communications at Arizona, graduating in 2008. She completed her first master's degree in counseling psychology at the Seattle School of Theology and Psychology in 2014 and a second master's in intercollegiate athletic leadership at Washington in 2018.