SALT LAKE CITY — “The Grinch” wasn’t always so mean.

A new trailer for the upcoming animated film “The Grinch” showed a lighter side to the grumpy green character who would later go on to steal Christmas.

Watch the trailer below.

The trailer shows the new film will briefly focus on the Grinch’s early years. It depicts young Grinch growing up in an orphanage that doesn't celebrate Christmas. So he takes his misery out on the entirety of Whoville. Antics include stealing pickles from an old woman and some early hijinks with his dog Max.

The story aligns with what we know about the Grinch from there. He plans to destroy Christmas forever with Max’s help by disguising himself as Santa Claus and stealing all the gifts.

Meanwhile, young Cindy-Lou Who has her own plan to trap Santa Claus so she can thank him for helping her mother. But her plans run right into the Grinch’s, kicking off a whirlwind of drama, according to SlashFilm.

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the animated film as the Grinch character. It will be directed by Yarrow Cheney and Scott Mosier.

The new film hits theaters Nov. 9.

We’ve seen plenty of Grinch-related films in the past, including the infamously popular one from 2000 and the 1966 animated version of the film.