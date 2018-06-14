BEAUMONT, Texas — Prosecutors say two white supremacists from Utah serving time at a federal prison in Southeast Texas have been condemned for the 2014 slaying of a fellow gang member behind bars.

A federal jury in Beaumont on Wednesday ordered the death penalty for Ricky Fackrell of Vernal and Christopher Cramer of Ogden. Both were convicted last month of murder.

Investigators say Fackrell and Cramer conspired to kill Leo Johns, who was fatally stabbed on June 9, 2014, at the lockup in Beaumont.

Records show Cramer and Fackrell were serving time for unrelated robberies in which firearms were used. Johns was imprisoned for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office, Davilyn Walston, says the slaying was likely because one gang member offended another.