OGDEN — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed here Wednesday in what police are describing as an isolated incident.

Denero Lamar Snider, of Ogden, died at a local hospital after being shot in the 600 block of 23rd Street about 4:30 p.m. Ogden police said Wednesday it appeared "to be an isolated incident involving acquaintances." A possible motive for the shooting had not been released as of Thursday.

On social media, friends posted tributes to Snider.

"Heaven gained another angel tonight. Prayers go out to Nero family and friends. We weren't close but he always had everyone laughing. It's such a sad and hard time for someone to be taken away so quick. Prayers and comfort during this time," one woman posted on Facebook.

"My heart hurts for you.. we had great times... I'll miss you dude... RIP," wrote another.

By Thursday, two GoFundMe campaigns had been started to raise money for Snider.

No one had been arrested as of Thursday. Anyone with information on the shooting can call police at 801-629-8221.