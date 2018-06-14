SALT LAKE CITY — Want to stay inside? We’ve got you. Need some fresh air? Look no further. Maybe a movie strikes your fancy. Perhaps some live music, or a bike ride, or an art gallery. In this installment of Your Weekend, we leave no downtown activity unexamined. Let’s get to it.

RiffTrax Live: ‘Space Mutiny’

Get ready for a movie so bad it might actually be good. RiffTrax Live tackles the 1988 sci-fi opera “Space Mutiny” — “one of the most hysterical cheeseball movies to ever come out of the ’80s,” according to RiffTrax’s description. The trailer speaks for itself. June 14, 7 p.m., various theaters, prices vary (fathomevents.com).

Jon Batiste at the Gallivan Center

Downtown’s Gallivan Center celebrates its 25th anniversary with a concert featuring Jon Batiste (bandleader of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”), the Philip Kuehn Orchestra and various local jazz artists. In addition to the “Late Show” gig, Batiste is also creative director of the National Jazz Museum in Harlem. Seriously, where does this guy find the time? June 15, 7:30 p.m., 239 S. Main St., free (801-535-6110, thegallivancenter.com).

Liberty Park concessions grand reopening

The concessions and rides at Liberty Park have gotten some upgrades, and they’ll be unveiled at a special grand reopening featuring Mayor Jackie Biskupski. Attendees can get $1 ride tickets and free custard samples. Rides include a Ferris wheel, carousel and paddleboats, among others. June 15, 4-5:30 p.m., 600 E. 900 South, free admission (801-521-0962, libertyparkrides.com).

Downtown gallery stroll

Hope on a bike — either your own, or one of downtown’s GREENbikes — and join other cyclists as they tour different downtown art galleries. Drinks and refreshments will be served at each stop on the predetermined route, which starts at Maxwell’s East Coast Eatery. June 15, 6:30-9 p.m., 357 S. Main St., free but RSVP required (801-477-0581, ypslc.com).

Utah Blues Festival

Seasonal depression may be, well, seasonal, but the blues is forever. The Utah Blues Festival returns this weekend with a lineup that includes Sarah Degraw and Tony Holiday, Rick Estrin and The Nightcats and Shemekia Copeland. Food, drink and craft vendors will also be on hand. June 16, noon-10 p.m., 239 S. Main St., $30-$88 (utahbluesfest.org).