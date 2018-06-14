MT. PLEASANT, Sanpete County — The Sanpete County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced that investigators believe there is evidence to support allegations of a former teacher sexting a 16-year-old student.

The investigation into Bradford Bentley, 54, has now been forwarded to the Sanpete County Attorney's Office to be reviewed for possible charges.

"The investigation focused on allegations of sexually enticing a 16-year-old female student. Through the investigation, evidence was found to support the allegation," the sheriff's office said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Bentley is a former science teacher at North Sanpete High School. His employment with the North Sanpete School District was terminated in May.

The investigation began May 2 when a 16-year-old girl approached the school resource officer and said Bentley was sending her text messages describing how he would have sex with her, according to search warrants unsealed last month in 6th District Court.

The warrants were issued to search at least two cellphones and two iPads found in the teacher's classroom.

Sheriff's investigators say they are encouraging any potential victims to contact them at 435-835-2345.