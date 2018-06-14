HURRICANE, Washington County — A 71-year-old Nevada man died in an accident at Sand Hollow State Park on Wednesday.

Jimmie Hilton, of Las Vegas, was stepping from a dock to a boat when he "missed" and slipped into the water, said park spokesman Eugene Swalberg. Hilton was not in the water very long before he was pulled out, but he was unable to hold his head above the water, according to Swalberg.

Bystanders performed CPR until medical personnel could arrive. Emergency crews were unable to revive Hilton and he was pronounced dead at the scene, Swalberg said.

Drowning is presumed to be the cause of death, but officials were waiting Thursday for the final autopsy report to confirm.

The park reminds all boaters to take appropriate safety measures when out recreating and to always wear a life jacket.