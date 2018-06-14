PROVO — After an emotional two-hour meeting between parade organizers and representatives from LGBT organizations, America’s Freedom Festival at Provo reversed itself and decided to allow five previously denied groups to participate in the parade.

Generally, the five LGBT groups agreed they will display more red, white and blue and patriotic themes for the Grand Parade on the Fourth of July.

Erika Munson, a co-founder of Mormon’s Building Bridges, said her organization — which was previously denied — will now have a float, with funding provided by committee member Steve Shallenberger.

Shallenberger, the vice president of the trustees of America’s Freedom Festival, said he was “happy to help to pitch in.”

The float will include Mormons Building Bridges and Encircle. QueerMeals, another LGBT group, did not send a representative to Thursday's meeting, but Shallenberger said it is welcome to be a part of the parade.

Two other groups, Provo PFlag and Provo Pride, will now be a part of the parade's walking portion.

Shallenberger said of the progress made in the meeting: “Only in America.”

The five LGBT groups cried discrimination Wednesday after they were denied participation in the parade — the same day Provo officials announced they had signed a new contract with America's Freedom Festival that included a nondiscrimination clause.

Twenty-two groups, including the five in question, were denied. Parade organizers said the groups were denied because their proposals focused on "their special interests and agenda" instead of following the guidelines of the parade, which is dedicated to service members and local heroes.

Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi was among those who raised concerns about claims of discrimination.

"I was a little surprised when this came out. I'm not going to lie, it kind of took my breath away for a minute because I felt like we've worked so hard to take two steps forward and I kind of felt like this was a little bit of a step back," Kaufusi said in a Facebook Live video Thursday.

City officials were cautious about saying whether discrimination was a factor until they could hear the Freedom Festival's criteria for denying the floats. One city representative with Kaufusi said it was unlikely the city would pull its funding.

Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie, however, tweeted Thursday that he intended to try to pull county funding from the festival.

Provo and Utah County provide the festival, a nonprofit organization, funding.

Tara Catmull, the chairwoman of the parade's entries, declined to release the entire list of denied groups, claiming it was for privacy reasons. She also said the list of approved groups in the parade would not be released until she received approval to do so from the festival's board.

In the wake of outcry over the LGBT groups' denials, the festival announced earlier Thursday that any of the 22 denied applications would be able to "adjust" their proposals by 5 p.m. Friday to follow more of the following:

• Applicants should be more clear about their contribution of the "celebration of the parade, America and the Fourth of July." The announcement used "carrying American flags, dressing in red, white, and blue, having a patriotic message" as examples.

• The parade does not want large groups of over 150 people.

• The group's signage and message should be about "celebrating America, not a group advertisement."

Troy Williams, executive director for Equality Utah, said festival organizers were looking for a loophole around the nondiscrimination clause.

"You can't pass a nondiscrimination policy and then just a couple hours later discriminate against LGBT attendees," Williams said. "It makes absolutely no sense, the organizers have to back their words with action."

Additional information will be posted throughout the evening.