PROVO — America's Freedom Festival in Provo is allowing previously denied applicants — including five LGBT groups who say discrimination was at play — a chance to adjust their proposals and reapply for participation in the Fourth of July parade.

The five LGBT groups — QueerMeals, Provo PFlag, Provo Pride, Mormons Building Bridges and Encircle House — were denied along with 22 other applicants Wednesday. Parade organizers said the groups were denied because their proposals focused on "their special interests and agenda" instead of following the guidelines of the parade, which is dedicated to service members and local heroes.

City officials, including Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, are raising concerns about claims of discrimination.

"I was a little surprised when this came out. I'm not going to lie, it kind of took my breath away for a minute because I felt like we've worked so hard to take two steps forward and I kind of felt like this was a little bit of a step back," Kaufusi said in a Facebook Live video Thursday with city officials.

City officials were cautious about saying whether discrimination was a factor until Kaufusi's office sees the Freedom Festival's criteria for denying the floats. One city representative with Kaufusi said that it is unlikely the city will pull its funding.

Utah County Commissioner Nathan Ivie, however, tweeted Thursday that he intends to try to pull county funding from the festival.

The festival's turmoil comes on the heels of Provo officials announcing Wednesday that they had signed a new contract with America's Freedom Festival that included a nondiscrimination clause.

The city provides the festival, a nonprofit organization, funding.

Tara Catmull, the chairwoman of the parade's entries, declined to release the entire list of denied groups, claiming it was for privacy reasons. She also said the list of approved groups in the parade would not be released until she receives approval to do so from the festival's board.

In the wake of outcry over the LGBT groups' denials, the festival announced Thursday that any of the 22 denied applications will be able to "adjust" their proposals by 5 p.m. Friday to follow more of the following:

• Applicants should be more clear about their contribution of the "celebration of the parade, America and the Fourth of July." The announcement used "carrying American flags, dressing in red, white, and blue, having a patriotic message" as examples.

• The parade does not want large groups of over 150 people.

• The group's signage and message should be about "celebrating America, not a group advertisement."

Festival officials are scheduled to meet with any denied applicants to answer questions at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Troy Williams, executive director for Equality Utah, said festival organizers' are looking for a loophole around the nondiscrimination clause.

"You can't pass a nondiscrimination policy and then just a couple hours later discriminate against LGBT attendees," Williams said. "It makes absolutely no sense, the organizers have to back their words with action."

