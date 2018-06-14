Sef Scott, a recent graduate of Plano Senior High School in Plano, Texas, started his graduation speech June 9 with one word: “unexpected.”

According to a video of the speech on YouTube, Scott has autism and a social communication disorder. He told the crowd at the Ford Center, which seats 12,000, that his speech would be unexpected by many, namely the graduating seniors who knew him.

“It is not a normal thing for me to electively speak,” Scott said.

Scott prepared the speech with help from his mother and brother, a brain tumor survivor who has given many speeches to raise money for children’s charities. The message? To be unexpectedly kind and follow your own life path, even if it’s not what others expect.

“Don't fear the future. Don't fear the unknown,” Scott said. “Will it be unexpected? Yes, yes it will. But that does not make it wrong.”

Watch the full, six-minute speech here.