Joyce Figueira used crayons to design her dream playground at the Columbus Center in South Salt Lake on Wednesday. Elements from the kids' drawings, including types of equipment and colors, will be used to inspire the final design of a new play facility to be constructed at Lions Park, located at 361 E. Robert Ave., on Aug. 9 with assistance from South Salt Lake residents, kids and volunteers.

Children from the area, ages 5 to 15, took part in the exercise. The project is funded through a grant from KaBOOM! with sponsorship from JetBlue. KaBoom! is a national nonprofit dedicated to giving all kids — especially those living in poverty — the childhood they deserve through great, safe places to play.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Don't forget to follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.