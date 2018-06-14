SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of State Parks and Recreation is partnering with Metcalf Archaeological Consultants Inc. to provide professionally guided tours of the Danger Cave State Park Heritage Area near Wendover, Utah.

According to Metcalf Archaeological Constultants' website, Danger Cave and Jukebox Cave are two of Utah's most important archaeological sites. The website notes scientific archaeological excavations in Danger Cave carried out in the late 1940s by the University of Utah produced archaeological artifacts dating from the end of the last ice age (12,000 years ago).

Nearby Jukebox Cave, also part of the tour, contains historic Native American rock art along with a strong connection to the historic Wendover Airfield and the Army Air Corps.

Tours are currently scheduled for Saturday, June 30; Saturday, July 14; and Saturday, Aug. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $18 for adults and $12 for children 8 to 15. There is no charge for children under 8, but they must be accompanied by an adult.

According to the website, the hike to Danger Cave is short, and easy to moderate in difficulty. The hike to Jukebox Caves is short, but steep and rocky. Participants are advised to wear good hiking footwear.

Once a tour has been booked, participants will be provided with details regarding the meeting place near Wendover, receive safety protocol information and information on what they need to bring. Wendover is about 110 miles west of Salt Lake City along I-80.

For more information or to book a tour, log ton to metcalfdangercavetours.com or call 801-243-1306.