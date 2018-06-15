SALT LAKE CITY — George Lucas just revealed what his plans were for the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy if he had been the director and leader on the project.

Lucas’ thoughts on the series were unveiled in an interview with James Cameron that is featured in the companion book to the upcoming AMC documentary series, “James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction."

In the book, Lucas said he planned to bring viewers into a “microbiotic world” and introduce audiences to the Whills, a set of creatures who “feed off the Force” and are “controlling the universe.”

Lucas admitted fans probably wouldn’t love the idea since it would draw parallels to "The Phantom Menace."

"(The next three 'Star Wars' films) were going to get into a microbiotic world. But there’s this world of creatures that operate differently than we do," Lucas said. "I call them the Whills. And the Whills are the ones who actually control the universe. They feed off the Force.

"If I’d held onto the company I could have done it, and then it would have been done," he continued. "Of course, a lot of the fans would have hated it, just like they did 'Phantom Menace' and everything, but at least the whole story from beginning to end would be told."

Read Lucas’ full ideas below.

As far as I've seen, these are the first specifics George Lucas has shared about what his vision of Episodes 7-9 would have been. This comes from @insighteditions awesome companion book to "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction series" on AMC: pic.twitter.com/Wtlw8zlrqv — Livio Ramondelli (@LivioRamondelli) June 12, 2018

The Whills have a deep connection to “Star Wars” lore. Lucas originally intended “Star Wars” to be a tale “from the Journal of the Whills,” which would have chronicled the events of the films, according to Mashable.

Similarly, characters Chirrut Imwe (Donnie Yen) and Baze Malbus (Jiang Wen) called themselves Guardians of the Whills in the recent “Rogue One” film.

Of course, Lucas’ idea never came to fruition. Instead, Disney bought Lucasfilm and has since released “The Force Awakens,” “The Last Jedi” and the untitled “Episode IX.”

Previous reports indicated Lucas intended for the sequels to start with a young female soon-to-be Jedi approaching a hermit Luke Skywalker. Or, as Mashable explained it, “exactly what we got in ‘The Last Jedi,’ just one movie earlier.”

Mark Hamill told IGN he wished Disney spoke more with Lucas about sequel ideas.

“I happen to know that George didn’t kill Luke until the end of ('Episode IX'), after he trained Leia,” he said. “Which is another thread that was never played upon (in 'The Last Jedi').”