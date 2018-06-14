SALT LAKE CITY — Eastbound I-80 will be reduced to one lane between Bangerter Highway and I-215 from Friday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 8 p.m.

In addition, the on-ramp from the airport exit (southbound Terminal Drive) to eastbound I-80 will be closed, as well as the on-ramp from northbound Bangerter Highway to eastbound I-80.

Drivers leaving the airport will need to use alternate routes, such as southbound Bangerter Highway to eastbound state Route 201. Those using eastbound I-80 should plan for heavier than normal traffic congestion and moderate delays.

The closures will allow Utah Department of Transportation crews to perform maintenance work on the eastbound I-80 bridge over the Jordan River Surplus Canal. The work is being done during nighttime hours and on the weekend to reduce delays.

UDOT is also advising drivers of other restrictions scheduled during the upcoming week:

• Up to two lanes of I-15 from Antelope Drive to Hill Field Road in Layton will be closed in each direction each night beginning as early as Friday. All lanes are scheduled to reopen each morning in time for the commute. The closures will continue through June 22 while crews finish construction the new bridge over I-15.

• I-15 from 12300 South to 14600 South will be reduced to three lanes in both directions between Saturday at 10 p.m. to Sunday at 8 a.m. Crews will be repairing pavement.

• S.R. 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon: A new paving project is scheduled to start on S.R. 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon as early as Monday. Once work begins, sections of the road will be reduced to a one lane with flaggers controlling traffic. These restrictions will be in effect through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.