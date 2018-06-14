American Greetings and Target apologized Wednesday for selling “Baby Daddy” cards for Father’s Day that featured a black couple on the front.

According to USA Today, customers called the card racially insensitive, which led to Target pulling the Father’s Day card from its shelves.

The inside of the card read, "You're a wonderful husband and father — and I'm so grateful to have you as my partner, my friend, and my baby daddy! Happy Father's Day."

American Greetings apologized in a statement sent to The Huffington Post.

"This particular card was created for, and addressed to, a loving husband — which the inside copy makes clear," American Greetings said in a statement. "However, we now see that the front page, taken out of context, can communicate an unintentional meaning that we are strongly against perpetuating and is not consistent with our company purpose and values. We should do better in the future, and we will. We have notified our store merchandisers to remove the card from the shelves and apologize for any offense we’ve caused."

Target pulled the card from about 900 stores after it received several complaints on social media, according to Fox News.

So this is what @Target thinks about black families, that we have baby daddy’s and not father, SMH, this is why we have to start pulling our resources because we have to separate, come in to UNITY , and help ourselves and own our own stores pic.twitter.com/oUi852Uy1b — Taliah (@taliahpasha) June 12, 2018

"We want all guests to feel welcomed and respected when they shop at Target," Target spokesman Joshua Thomas said in a statement, according to Fox News. "We were made aware of some concerns about this card last week and are working with our vendor to have it removed from Target stores. We appreciate the feedback and apologize. It’s never our intent to offend any of our guests with the products we sell."

Thanks for sharing this with us. We assure you it is never our intention to offend our guests with the merchandise we provide. We sincerely apologize to anyone this particular card has offended. Please verify the store location this was displayed so we can share your feedback. — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 12, 2018

Takeisha Saunders was one of the first customers to complain about the card in a social media post.

She said the phrase “baby daddy” was “not sweet or nice.”

"It’s a term used to describe a deadbeat or absent parent. Yeah it’s sweet on the inside but whomever created this card doesn’t know what it means,” she wrote.

Saunders told BuzzFeed News she was “surprised and disappointed” by the card.

"It was the only card that featured a black couple," Saunders said. "My husband is not my baby daddy. I think many people who use the term are not aware of its actual definition so they said I was being overly sensitive and to get over it."

Saunders told Fox News she hopes to shed light on why the cards are offensive to so many people.

“I understand Target did not make the cards,” Saunders said. “By posting my comment, I hoped to shed some light on why I was upset about it. I would hope that (American Greetings) and Target’s purchasers would become more aware of the items on their shelves and how they may not have the desired impact on the targeted demographic consumers,” she said.