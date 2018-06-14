PARK CITY — Misdemeanor criminal charges have been filed against three recent Park City High School graduates for incidents that allegedly occurred inside the school locker room.

The men, all 18, were each charged May 29 in Summit County's 3rd District Court with sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. One of the men faces an additional charge of stalking, a class A misdemeanor.

During a weightlifting class on May 2, one of the men pulled down the shorts of another student twice, according to charging documents. Later, while the student was weightlifting, a second man allegedly "placed his foot on (the victim's) testicles."

The man who had pulled the victim's shorts down then went back "and sat on (the student's) face," the charges state. The third man later approached the student and did the same thing, police say.

The next day, the first defendant pushed the victim into a corner and made sexual threats against him, according to the charges. That man is scheduled to make an initial appearance in court on June 25. The other two made court appearances earlier this week and are scheduled to be back in court on July 9.

Attorney Greg Skordas, who represents one of the three man, said Thursday that his client and the alleged victim are still friends. He characterized what happened as kids goofing around and said it was not an incident of hazing or bullying.

Skordas said his client and the student have actually texted each other since to smooth things over, each saying they never expected what happened to go as far as charges being filed.