ST. GEORGE — St. George police are calling the death of a 33-year-old woman "suspicious."

Elizabeth Carter, of St. George, was found deceased in an apartment near 500 North and Bluff Street just before 2 p.m. Wednesday.

"The cause of death, and events leading up to the death are still being investigated," police said in a prepared statement.

Additional information was not immediately available. Anyone with information can call police at 435-627-4338.