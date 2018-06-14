While many people believe free-agent-to-be LeBron James will end up with the Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs, Miami Heat, maybe the Boston Celtics, remain in Cleveland or join evil forces with the Golden State Warriors, it remains possible he’ll come to Utah. Granted, it’s the longest of long shots, but still.

Anyway, if you’re looking for a sign that James is going to team up with Donovan Mitchell for a Beehive State super squad, you’re in luck.

ESPN has one.

Not to burst Jazz fans’ bubbles, but ESPN also made signs for the other 29 teams, too, in a fun article that plays off of billboards that are popping up around the country to court The King.

Here’s the message that goes with Utah’s billboard, which shows James and Spida in the City uniforms in front of a beautiful southern Utah scene.

THE REAL ROY AND MVP

Donovan Mitchell might not take home the Rookie of the Year hardware, but helping lure LeBron to Utah would be one heck of a consolation prize. Plus, signing with the Jazz would result in a huge upgrade in the jersey department over the Cavs’ current duds.

Some other clever signs include: Portland: WIN ONE FOR PORTLAND (instead of The Land)

New Orleans: Laissez Le Bron Temps Roulez (instead of Le “Bon” Temps)

Memphis: Here Kings Become Legends #BealeStreetBron (with Elvis and B.B.)

Los Angeles: It’s Showtime (The state of California is cleverly made to look like his beard)

Indiana: Don’t blow this chance LeBron! (Words blown out of Lance Stephenson’s mouth)

Charlotte: The King City (Queen is crossed out)